Stray dog dies after ‘biting’ firecracker at Telangana railway station

Police have clarified that the explosive in question is used to hunt wild animals.

Image shows two cloth bags on the ground and a circular object on one of it
'Bombs' recovered from the scene

Hyderabad: A stray dog died after biting an ‘onion’ bomb at the Bhadrachalam Road railway station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday, December 3.

According to the government railway police, the incident occurred at around 10:45 am. Bomb squads were called to the scene, who soon declared the situation safe.

A bag containing several similar ‘bombs’ was recovered from near the site. Police have clarified that the explosive in question is used to hunt wild animals.

It is suspected that the stray animal had dragged the bag onto the railway track from a garbage dump or that someone had left the bag behind, fearing police inspections.

