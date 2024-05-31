Stray dog menace: Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad police seek GHMC’s help

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have sought the help of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to catch stray dogs in the city ahead of the Bakrid festival.

The move of the city police is to check incidents of stray dogs picking and carrying meat pieces into the Hindu community-dominated localities and discard them creating law and order problems.

The police asked the GHMC to send its stray dog-catching units to localities where there is a mix of both communities.

In previous years during Bakrid, there was tension when pieces of meat were found in temples. The right-wing activists termed it the handiwork of Islamic fundamentalist groups while the police maintained it was the job of stray dogs.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy spoke to the GHMC officials, particularly in this regard.

A coordination meeting in connection with the ensuing Bakrid festival was also held at ICCC, Banjara Hills by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad with the various departments viz. veterinary and animal husbandry, GHMC, RTA and Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.

The CP, Hyderabad discussed about establishment of checkposts in and around Hyderabad to prevent the illegal carriage of cattle (without a Veterinary Doctor Certificate) to transport the cattle and fit for slaughter).

He said vehicles illegally carrying cattle should be seized and immediately sent to the cattle holding points or Goshalas prescribed by GHMC. “The public should not take the law into their own hands regarding stopping and checking vehicles carrying cattle,” he added.

He further requested the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department and GHMC to ensure the availability of Veterinary doctors at checkposts around the clock and GHMC officials to depute dog-catching squads to move in mixed localities to catch the stray dogs before Bakrid.

He also asked GHMC officials to ensure the supply of covers to the house holds for disposal of carcasses, special teams for garbage/carcass collection on the day of Bakrid etc and asked the RTA department to keep sufficient drivers, mechanics and cranes at the strategic/central point.