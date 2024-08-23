Stree 2 breaks records, becomes year’s biggest Hindi hit

Mumbai: Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has been a huge success in theaters, earning a massive Rs. 363 crore in India alone by its eighth day of release. The film added Rs. 16 crore on that day itself, making it the biggest Hindi hit of the year and the most successful movie in both Shraddha and Rajkummar’s careers.

Maddock Films recently announced that Stree 2 has grossed Rs. 428 crore worldwide, with Rs. 363 crore coming from India. The film is now close to surpassing the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD, which made Rs. 293 crore in Hindi. Before Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD was the biggest Hindi hit of the year, followed by Fighter with Rs. 200 crore, which has now moved to the third spot.

Stree 2 has already beaten the lifetime collection of Tiger 3, which earned Rs. 285.52 crore in India. It’s also nearing the worldwide earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which made Rs. 454 crore. Despite competition from Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, Stree 2 is far ahead, as neither of these films has crossed the Rs. 20 crore mark in India.

For Shraddha, Stree 2 has surpassed her previous biggest hit, Chhichhore (2019), which earned over Rs. 150 crore. For Rajkummar, it has outdone the original Stree, which made Rs. 129 crore. With Stree 2 continuing to perform well, it’s clear that the movie is a major success, both for its stars and the Hindi film industry.