Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s paychecks

Mumbai: Producer-director Dinesh Vijan and his team have returned after six years with the highly anticipated sequel to their successful horror-comedy, Stree. Titled Stree 2, the film features the original cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, who reprise their roles from the 2018 blockbuster.

Stree 2 has made a phenomenal start at the box office, raking in over Rs 75 crores on its first day. This impressive figure has made it the highest-opening film of 2024, surpassing Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). With such a strong start, the film is expected to continue its box office dominance over the weekend.

Beyond the box office success, fans are curious about the remuneration of the lead actors.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Remuneration For Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the titular role, reportedly received ₹5 crores for her performance. Rajkummar Rao, who plays Vicky, took home the highest paycheck, earning Rs 6 crores.

Other cast salaries

Pankaj Tripathi, who portrays Rudra, a paranormal expert in the film, was paid Rs 3 crores. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee earned Rs 70 lakhs and Rs 55 lakhs, respectively.

Stree 2 is the latest addition to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. With its strong opening and the star-studded cast, the film is set to be another successful entry in the franchise.