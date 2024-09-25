Street vendors, eateries ordered to display names: Himachal govt

New Delhi: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday passed an order, directing all the street vendors and food establishments to prominently display the names of owners, proprietors and staff members.

The move, seen as following in the footsteps of the Yogi Adityanath government, is aimed at bringing cleanliness and hygiene to the food outlets.

A day ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated the display of the names of eatery shop owners, managers, and proprietors outside their food centres. Installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants has also been made mandatory. Himachal Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, briefing the media on Wednesday, said that the state government has made a decision similar to that of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that people have access to clean and hygienic food.

“Urban Development Ministry and the Municipal Corporation, in a meeting, collectively took this decision while taking into account people’s fears and apprehensions about the availability of food at food stalls,” Vikramaditya said.

“We have decided to strictly enforce the rules in the state, much like Uttar Pradesh,” he told scribes. He further stated that those selling food on the streets will have to display their names and IDs prominently.

If any complaints are received regarding food and menu, suitable action will be taken. When questioned on restricting food vendor licences to Himachal residents alone, he voiced opinion against it, however added that reservations are being mooted in offering new licences.

“Locals should be preferred for giving licences while those from Dalit community and handicapped category will be entitled to a certain amount of reservation,” he added.

Earlier, he also wrote on his Facebook: “Every restaurant and fast-food outlet will be required to display the owner’s ID to ensure that people face no difficulties. Instructions for this have been issued in the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation meeting held yesterday.”

A day ago, the Uttar Pradesh government issued detailed guidelines for all the eateries and food outlets operating in the state. They were directed to display the names of owners, install CCTV cameras and also keep a strict watch on food adulteration.

UP Chief Minister also warned against any food adulteration, while referring to incidents of mixing of human waste in food materials in other states.