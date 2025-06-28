Strict action against all responsible on MAHAA TV attack: Telangana dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, June 28, strongly condemned the attack on MAHAA TV. Calling it an extremely unfortunate and inhumane incident, the deputy CM said that the state government “will not remain a silent spectator to such assaults” and will take stringent action against all those responsible.

On Saturday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadres attacked the MAHAA TV office in Hyderabad over alleged remarks against party working president and ex-IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). BRS workers reportedly took offence at news that made allegations on KTR with regard to the phone tapping case that their party leaders are being investigated for.

Senior police officials including a former intelligence head and other senior officials have been charged and are currently facing a probe into their role during the previous BRS government’s alleged snooping on the opposition, including the Congress when iit was not in power.

The Telangana deputy CM also said that in a democracy, discussions and reporting by media houses should happen in a free and fair manner. “If anyone feels that the media content is conspiratorial or misleading, they should respond in a lawful and democratic way. Peaceful protests and formal complaints through appropriate government channels are always an option,” he said in a press release.

On Saturday, raising slogans, BRS workers entered the office building and allegedly attacked an employee who tried to stop them. They damaged properties, pelted stones at the officer and damaged cars parked outside the MAHAA TV building.

Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated that everyone in the state has the right to seek justice and express grievances legally and peacefully. “The state has robust systems in place to examine such complaints and ensure justice,” he added.