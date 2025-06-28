BRS workers vandalise MAHAA TV office over ‘fake news’ on KTR, one injured

Hyderabad: A group of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers attacked and damaged property at the MAHAA television network office located in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, June 28.

They alleged the local news channel was spreading fake news against BRS working president and senior leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) with regard to the phone tapping case.

pic.twitter.com/gEyvYuxYfz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2025

Raising slogans, BRS workers entered the office building and allegedly attacked an employee who tried to stop them. They damaged properties, pelted stones at the officer and damaged cars parked outside the building.

On information, police rushed to the spot and started bringing the situation under control.