Strict action for dumping debris in Hyderabad lakes: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, May 17, issued a stern warning against dumping soil and construction debris in city lakes.

During a meeting with builders and transporters, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath warned that violations even on private lands will invite criminal cases. He added that vehicles used in such illegal dumping will be seized, and strict action will be taken against all involved, from drivers to company owners.

A dedicated HYDRAA police station and 24×7 surveillance have been set up to monitor lake zones and ensure strict compliance with environmental guidelines. Residents have been urged to report any instances of illegal dumping by calling the helpline 9000113667 or tagging HYDRAA’s official Twitter handle with relevant photos or videos.

HYDRAA has also appealed to colony associations, students, and NGOs to actively participate in protecting Hyderabad’s lakes.

