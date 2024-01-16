Stuck in manjha, rare vulture among 31 birds rescued in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A rare Eurasian Griffon vulture, a bird not usually found in South India, was rescued near Saroornagar lake after it got injured due to being stuck in Chinese manjha. The rescue operation was conducted by the Animal Warrior’s Conservation Society (AWCS) on Tuesday, January 16.

AWCS has rescued 31 birds in the last 2-3 days, including blue rock pigeons, black kites, egrets, and spot-billed ducks.

“We received a call about a big bird stuck in Chinese manja near Saroornagar lake on Tuesday. Initially, we thought it was a common black kite, but upon arrival, we discovered it was an Eurasian Griffon vulture,” said Pradeep Nair from AWCS.

Eurasian Griffon vultures are typically found in areas like Indo-Gangetic plains in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and in eastern Assam. Their natural habitats include cliffs, rocky slopes, and open shrubs and grasslands. “It’s rare to see a vulture here in Hyderabad. This was the first time we rescued a vulture,” said Pradeep Nair, whose NGO, AWCS, is known for rescuing birds trapped in manja in Telangana. “Fortunately, the bird only had minor injuries and was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park for treatment,” he added.

People who see injured or trapped birds can contact AWCS at the helpline number: 9697887888, they run an exclusive bird rehab and awareness centre.