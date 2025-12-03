Student beaten up by seniors in Telangana after being elected as vice-captain

The class 10 student alleged he was targeted after being elected the school’s vice-captain.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd December 2025 6:39 pm IST
Image shows a wound on a student's back
Class 10 boy beaten up in Telangana

Hyderabad: A class 10 student at a state-run residential school in Telangana was allegedly beaten up by a group of senior intermediate students, leading to the suspension of six of them, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on November 29 in the hostel of the government-run residential school located in Rajapet mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. A video of the assault later circulated on social media.

School authorities said the attack was not a case of ragging but arose from “ego issues” among the students. Two classmates of the victim were also beaten when they tried to stop the seniors, they said.

The class 10 student alleged he was targeted after being elected the school’s vice-captain.

According to him, some seniors, “unable to digest” his new role, assaulted him with bats and wickets while he was asleep on November 29.

“A group of intermediate students (class 12) assaulted the class 10 boy. Six students involved have been suspended. It was an ego issue among them,” the school principal said, reiterating that it was not a ragging incident.

A police official said no complaint had been filed so far.

On Tuesday, the boy’s mother and family members confronted the principal and other authorities, questioning why senior students had attacked her son instead of reporting grievances to staff.

The residential school houses students from classes 5 to 12.

