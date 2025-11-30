Nursery student thrashed by ayaah in Hyderabad, case registered

Hyderabad: A nursery student was allegedly thrashed by an ayaah at Poornima school in Shapur Nagar, on Saturday, November 29, after which the girl developed a high fever and was admitted to the hospital.

The incident was recorded by a local and shared on social media, prompting the parents of the girl to file a complaint with the Jeedimetla police. The accused is currently in custody.

According to reports, the girl had urinated herself and the ayaah was asked to get her changed. In the video, the accused is seen harshly tugging the girl and throwing her to the ground while dressing her in the compound.

In the nearly three-minute-long video, the ayaah is seen repeatedly slapping the child. At one point, she even grabs the girl by her hair and bangs her head on the ground.

Due to the graphic content of the video, Saisat.com has decided not to publish it.