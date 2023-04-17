Student delivers child at TMRIES college, administration still silent

Hyderabad: An attempt is being made by the Telangana government, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Minority Welfare as well as the supervisory body TMRIES to hush up the alleged birth of a girl child incident that took place at Narayankher residential minority college in Telangana.

The tragic incident took place at TMREIS Junior College Residential Hostel, Narayankher, on March 24, 2023, when people of Khwajapur village saw a child being thrown in the dustbin and reported it to Sargapur Police Station.

What has been the progress in the case of the birth of a child in a Telangana state minority residential school? Have the culprits been detained? Has the TMRIES administration taken measures after getting awareness about the ongoing activities in the concerned junior college?

The media was informed about the suspension order and it was claimed that further investigation was being conducted in this regard. According to sources, no complaint has been lodged with the police by TMRIES so far in this serious incident.

The incident of an unmarried minor girl becoming a mother in a junior college is not just a crime, but there are many crimes behind it and there are many culprits in this incident, including the junior college administration itself because the girl did not go home.

According to TMRIES claim, those studying in these educational institutions are subjected to weekly and monthly medical examinations, but despite this, if there has been such a big negligence, then why are the people responsible for TMRIES silent?

People from the area made some serious allegations and said that political pressure is being put on the officials to stop the investigation of this case and they are trying to overlook the incident by accepting this pressure.

Police sub-inspector Narayana took the girl to the local hospital and after treatment, the girl was handed over to the District Child Welfare and Protection Committee. He confirmed the incident and said that they have already booked an FIR No: 17/2023 u/s 317 IPC and further investigation is on.