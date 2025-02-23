Student reaches wrong exam centre; Telangana police step in just in time

Relieved and grateful, Rikshika and her family thanked the Telangana police for their timely action.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 23rd February 2025 5:17 pm IST
Student reaches wrong exam centre; Telangana police step in just in time
Student reaches wrong exam centre; Telangana police step in just in time

Hyderabad: In a race against time, Telangana police turned lifesavers for a student who nearly missed her exam due to a mix-up. Rikshika, who was supposed to write her exam at NRI College in Kandukuru Mandal, mistakenly arrived at Maheshwaram Gurukula School. With only her mother by her side and no way to reach the right exam centre at time, panic set in.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

That’s when Maheshwaram police personnel, PC Venkatesh and driver Mahender, stepped in. Without hesitation, they put her in a police vehicle and sped towards the exam centre, covering the distance in record time. At exactly 10:55 am, they dropped her off at NRI College, ensuring she could attend the exam.

Relieved and grateful, Rikshika and her family thanked the Telangana police for their timely action.

MS Creative School

In a similar incident, Hanmakonda police won the hearts of many for assisting a student who was hesitant to appear for the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul School eligibility test on February 23.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 23rd February 2025 5:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button