Hyderabad: In a race against time, Telangana police turned lifesavers for a student who nearly missed her exam due to a mix-up. Rikshika, who was supposed to write her exam at NRI College in Kandukuru Mandal, mistakenly arrived at Maheshwaram Gurukula School. With only her mother by her side and no way to reach the right exam centre at time, panic set in.

That’s when Maheshwaram police personnel, PC Venkatesh and driver Mahender, stepped in. Without hesitation, they put her in a police vehicle and sped towards the exam centre, covering the distance in record time. At exactly 10:55 am, they dropped her off at NRI College, ensuring she could attend the exam.

Student reaches wrong exam centre; Telangana police step in just in time pic.twitter.com/oh79TRkqje — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) February 23, 2025

Relieved and grateful, Rikshika and her family thanked the Telangana police for their timely action.

In a similar incident, Hanmakonda police won the hearts of many for assisting a student who was hesitant to appear for the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul School eligibility test on February 23.