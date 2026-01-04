Students oppose govt show-cause notice on MANUU land

Hyderabad: The MANUU Students Collective, on Sunday, January 4, condemned the show-cause notice issued by the state government to resume 50 acres of Maulana Azad National Urdu University land.

In a statement, the student organisation called it deeply alarming and a disturbing pattern of state-led land appropriation. “This move raises serious questions about the government’s intentions towards public educational institutions,” it said.

Drawing comparisons with the University of Hyderabad-Kancha Gachibowli land row, the statement said any attempt to snatch the MANUU university land would be met with stiff resistance. “We state unequivocally that the land of MANUU belongs to its students, teachers, and future generations of learners, not to the whims of the state. Any attempt to snatch this under the pretext of “non-utilisation” ignores the structural delays imposed by bureaucratic approvals, funding mechanisms, and central agencies such as the CPWD,” the statement read and urged the administration to treat the show-cause notice as a wake-up call.

“Students will not remain silent spectators. This land is ours. This university is ours. We will not allow the state to snatch it away,” the statement concluded.

The organisation also highlighted the ongoing hostel crisis, calling for an urgent expansion. “Hundreds of students from marginalised and minority communities, as well as economically weaker sections, are struggling for accommodation. Speedy expansion of hostels is not optional; it is an urgent necessity,” the statement said.