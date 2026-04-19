Students should take anti-drug pledge at admission: Telangana Governor

The CM had paid a courtesy visit to the Lok Bhavan, where he discussed education-related issues with the Governor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th April 2026 8:03 pm IST
Students taking anti-drug pledge with Telangana Governor.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday, April 19, urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take effective measures to control substance abuse in educational institutions.

The CM paid a courtesy visit to the Lok Bhavan, where he discussed education-related issues with the Governor. Shukla suggested that a declaration or pledge be obtained from students at the time of admission to schools and colleges, affirming their commitment to stay away from drugs.

The Chief Minister assured the Governor that all his suggestions would be carefully considered and announced that a drug awareness program would be held at LB Stadium on June 12.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th April 2026 8:03 pm IST

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