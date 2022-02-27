Students worried over exams due to OU’s poor evaluation

Hyderabad: Students from colleges affiliated to Osmania University are concerned over their academic performance due to the university’s negligence regarding correction of answer sheets.

In recent times there have been quite a few reports of flawed evaluation from the university. Students alleged that they were failed in a few subjects. It is only after the process of re-evaluation that they were awarded pass marks. The issue has had an adverse impact on students’ grades.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, one of the parents said ,”Their is a major difference between securing 75 percent and failing.” He further added that over 30 percent students have sent their answer sheets for re-evaluation since 2021.

Shedding light on the issue, Osmania University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder said that there were quite a few complaints from parents and students over the issue. He further said that measures are being taken to resolve the matter.