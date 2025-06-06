Study begins for GI tag on turmeric crop in Nizamabad’s Armur

Hyderabad: A detailed study has commenced for obtaining a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the turmeric crop cultivated in Armur, a region in Nizamabad district.

The initiative is being led by Konda Lakshman Bapuji Telangana Horticultural University under the guidance of the university’s chief researcher, Pidigm Saidayya.

On Thursday, June 5, the research team, including B. Mahender, head of the turmeric research centre at Kamarpalli, NABARD’s Nizamabad district development officer Praveen, and a group of farmers, conducted an extensive field survey across Armur, Jakranpalli, and Nandipet mandals.

The team collected comprehensive data on various aspects such as cultivation lands, turmeric varieties, their characteristics, seed sowing distances, agricultural technologies employed, fertilizers used, and irrigation practices.

Furthermore, they visited the Agricultural Market Committee in Nizamabad to gather information on turmeric pricing and purchasing trends.

This study aims to highlight the unique qualities of Armur turmeric and support its recognition through a GI tag, which will help protect the crop’s identity and potentially boost farmers’ income in the region.