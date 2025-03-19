Study finds most Americans unaware of PM Narendra Modi

Interestingly, India's Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi finds himself as one of the top ten, with 61 percent of respondents viewing him favourably as a leader.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 19th March 2025 6:11 pm IST
Study finds most Americans unaware of PM Narendra Modi
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

A recent study has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the least-known political figure among Americans.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

survey conducted by YouGov with a panel of US residents states that 70 percent of the respondents did not know who the Indian prime minister was and had no opinion of him.

Also Read
PM Modi joins truth social, thanks Trump for sharing podcast

In another survey question about respondents’ views on Modi, only 2 percent said they strongly favoured the Indian prime minister while 11 percent viewed him somewhat favourably, placing him lower than the Mongol empire founder Genghis Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MS Creative School

Interestingly, India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi finds himself as one of the top ten, with 61 percent of respondents viewing him favourably as a leader.

The survey also states that Narendra Modi has -3 as net favorability, the percentage of those who view a historic figure positively minus those who view that person negatively. Meanwhile, Gandhi has a net favourability of +50. 

 




Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 19th March 2025 6:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button