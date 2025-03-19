Study finds most Americans unaware of PM Narendra Modi

A recent study has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the least-known political figure among Americans.

A survey conducted by YouGov with a panel of US residents states that 70 percent of the respondents did not know who the Indian prime minister was and had no opinion of him.

In another survey question about respondents’ views on Modi, only 2 percent said they strongly favoured the Indian prime minister while 11 percent viewed him somewhat favourably, placing him lower than the Mongol empire founder Genghis Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Interestingly, India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi finds himself as one of the top ten, with 61 percent of respondents viewing him favourably as a leader.

The survey also states that Narendra Modi has -3 as net favorability, the percentage of those who view a historic figure positively minus those who view that person negatively. Meanwhile, Gandhi has a net favourability of +50.











