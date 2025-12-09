Stunt or real? Beluga whale sprays water at man smoking in aqaurium

Dalian: A man smoking in a prohibited area in China’s Dalian aquarium was surprisingly told no by not just the employees, but a Beluga whale. The whale, in a perfectly timed manner, doused the cigarette as the man continued smoking in the area.

The incident, captured on video, went viral immediately, as many applauded the innocent-looking beluga whale for stopping the man from smoking.

The video opens with a man taking out a cigarette to light it for a smoke. After noticing him, an employee approaches the man and asks him to refrain from smoking while he is on the aquarium’s premises.

However, when he refused to comply and continued to smoke, a Beluga whale jumped out of the water and sprayed water all over the man, extinguishing the cigarette completely.

The startled man was completely drenched as he stood there, stunned.

The video left many amused online across various platforms.

One user commented, “Look at how PROUD he is of himself!”

While another wrote, “Imagine getting disciplined by a whale because you can’t follow simple instructions. Embarrassing behaviour, elite correction. The whale said Not in my house.”

“Belugas’ precision stems from their advanced echolocation and trainability, per marine biology research,” a comment read.

The video raised suspicion among others, as some thought it was AI-generated.

However, news came out that the incident was actually a staged rehearsal for a promotional video. Beijing News confirmed that the aquarium officials were actually in the middle of a rehearsal for a fire safety awareness campaign.

All individuals were staff members, and this was one of many takes to capture the actual shot.

Beluga whales

Often called white whales, Beluga whales are small, sociable marine mammals found mostly in Arctic and sub-Arctic waters. They are known for their distinct white colouration, soft, rounded forehead, and vocal range.

Their friendly nature and adaptability make them a popular animal to visit in marine parks and aquariums.