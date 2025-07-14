Stuntman dies in horrific car crash on Tamil film set, video viral

Hyderabad: A tragic accident shook the Tamil film industry on Sunday, July 13, when experienced stunt master SM Raju, also known as Mohan Raj, lost his life while performing a dangerous car stunt for actor Arya’s upcoming movie Vettuvan, directed by Pa. Ranjith.

High-Risk Stunt Goes Wrong

The fatal incident happened during the shoot of a high-speed car toppling sequence in Tamil Nadu. Raju was driving a car that was supposed to launch into the air and crash as part of the scene. But things went terribly wrong. The car lost control, flipped, and crashed, leaving the stunt master seriously injured. Despite the crew’s best efforts to pull him out and provide help, Raju died on the spot.

Heart-wrenching videos from the set have gone viral on social media, showing the car crash and the crew’s desperate attempts to rescue Raju. The atmosphere turned grim in seconds, as the team witnessed the controlled stunt turn into a heartbreaking disaster.

Film Industry in Mourning

Actor Vishal, a close friend of Raju, confirmed the tragic news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote an emotional note remembering Raju’s bravery and dedication. Vishal also promised to support Raju’s family in the long run. Stunt choreographer Stunt Silva also paid tribute, calling Raju one of the best car stunt experts in the industry.

So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning. Hav known Raju for so many years and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 13, 2025

The Vettuvan film shoot has been paused for now. Authorities have launched an investigation into what went wrong during the stunt. Meanwhile, fans and the film fraternity are mourning the loss of a fearless artist who dedicated his life to thrilling cinema.