Sub-Registrar suspended after Telangana HC orders probe into bribery allegations

Hyderabad: The Stamps and Registrations Department has suspended Smt. Srilatha, the Sub-Registrar of Saroor Nagar in Ranga Reddy district, is following a Telangana High Court case over alleged bribery related to a property registration.

Srilatha, who was holding the additional charge of Saroor Nagar while serving as Sub-Registrar in Medak, was accused of demanding money to complete a registration process.

Petition filed by Chanchalguda resident

According to the petition filed in the Telangana High Court by Sudarshan, a resident of Chanchalguda, the Sub-Registrar had demanded a substantial bribe to complete the registration of his property.

He alleged that despite lodging a complaint with the police, no FIR was registered, compelling him to approach the High Court. During the hearing, Sudarshan also stated that Srilatha had previously completed two property registrations after accepting payment.

High Court directs probe

Taking a serious view of the matter, the High Court directed that both the giver and taker of the alleged bribe be investigated, and appropriate action be initiated.

The court instructed the police to register a case against Sudarshan himself for admitting to offering a bribe and ordered the Stamps and Registrations Department to conduct an inquiry against the Sub-Registrar.

Following the court’s directions, the Ranga Reddy District Registrar conducted an internal investigation and submitted a report to the department.

Based on the findings, the Stamps and Registrations Department issued suspension orders against Sub-Registrar Srilatha pending further departmental action.