Subhash Ghai shares a bold take on AI’s creative future

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared his perspective on the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture of himself, highlighting that despite technological advancements, the future will ultimately be shaped by human creativity and emotional intelligence. In the caption, Subhash emphasized the importance of staying connected to art, music, poetry, communication, and critical thinking.

The ‘Taal’ director wrote, “AI Will do most of her mental tasks for everyone But winner tomorrow wii be only those connecting their own souls n human nobility. Emerged in deep sense of music poetry paintings communication collaboration n critical thinking to enrich himself to serve others.”

Subhash Ghai has often shared posts and reflections on artificial intelligence in recent years. Last year, he spoke about the growing importance of human storytelling in today’s technology-driven world. He mentioned that while AI can serve as a powerful and helpful tool, it should never replace the creativity, emotion, and depth that originate from the human mind.

Subhash Ghai had written, “My first day whistlingwoods Campus 2025 19th year of whistlingwoods international Generations change. Technologies change Perspectives change AI is your support but not a master Finally it has been created by human intelligence. So develop your creative minds to tell human stories only Not a techno show. I shared with our fresh students of all designs where text audio visual or fashion yesterday Develop your soul first to put soul in your work.”

Professionally, the filmmaker announced his new project on social media last year. Subhash Ghai posted a picture of actor Riteish Deshmukh and captioned it, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic).”