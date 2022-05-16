Success comes by perseverance, discipline not by wish: Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: The Siasat Urdu daily and Faizan-e-trust held a Police recruitment information program on Sunday attended by Siasat news editor Amer Ali Khan, Faizan-e-trust secretary Iftikhar Hussain, Trustee Dr. Makhdum Mohiuddin, convener and educationist Abdul Hamid and a large number of aspirants candidates – boys and girls.

“Islam teachers discipline and perseverance through five times prayers,” Amer Ali Khan said. Unfortunately, Muslim youths are wasting their precious time with late night idle talks, watching incessant YouTube and losing time on social media. They are suffering from indecision in life.”

“The Muslim youth today give up the path of hard work and look for easy courses. The brilliant girls and boys are looking only for engineering or medicine,” Khan said.

“There was a time when the Muslims percentage in government jobs was up to 47% which has reduced to less than one person today. This is mainly due to the Muslim youth going abroad for jobs,” he said.

Khan quoted Bill Gate the founder of Microsoft who said that instead of feeding fish to the children, teach them to catch fish so that not only they could be able to eat fish they can also trade thereof.

Abdul Hamid, an educationist, informed Muslim youths about the procedure of police recruitment. “The candidate has to follow the qualification, age limit, height and other parameters. The candidates have to pass a 200 questions written exam. Those obtaining 30% shall be declared pass. The candidate shall also get additional marks for fitness.”

Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddeen advised the youths to work hard to achieve their target in life. “This is a good opportunity for the youths to get jobs in Government departments. They should come out of their comfort zone to face challenges in life. They should not be discouraged by failures but must focus to get success in life,” Dr Mohiuddeen said.

Candidates can get further information about police recruitment from the Siasat office.