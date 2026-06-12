Sudan drone strike kills 16 amid scrutiny of UAE-RSF links

Khartoum: At least 16 people were killed in a drone attack in the Sudanese city of El Obeid on Thursday, June 11, according to medical officials cited by Sudan Tribune. Local sources blamed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the strike, which comes amid continuing scrutiny of alleged links between the paramilitary group and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Medical sources said the bodies of the victims were taken to El Obeid Teaching Hospital, while dozens of injured civilians were admitted for treatment.

Residents reported explosions across several parts of the North Kordofan state capital during the early hours of Thursday. Among the areas affected were the Al-Muwazafin and Al-Matar neighbourhoods, while locations near the headquarters of the Sudanese army’s 5th Infantry Division were also reportedly hit.

Witnesses said the attacks caused damage to residential properties and prompted rescue efforts by local residents and emergency workers.

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Rights group alleges civilian targeting

The Emergency Lawyers group accused the RSF of carrying out drone attacks on civilian targets in El Obeid for a second consecutive day. The organisation alleged that one strike targeted mourners gathered at Dalil Cemetery during a funeral, killing four people and injuring seven others.

It also claimed that a separate drone attack struck a truck carrying food supplies into the city, killing the driver. The group said the incidents reflected a pattern of attacks on civilian gatherings and infrastructure, raising concerns over compliance with international humanitarian law.

Neither the RSF nor Sudanese authorities had publicly commented on the allegations at the time of reporting.

Conflict intensifies in Kordofan

The United Nations warned in May of a rise in drone attacks across the Kordofan region, reporting that at least 880 civilians were killed between January and April.

Kordofan has become a major battleground in the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, with fighting continuing across several parts of the region as both sides seek to strengthen their positions.

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UAE allegations remain under scrutiny

Sudan’s government, UN experts, human rights organisations and some Western lawmakers have accused the United Arab Emirates of providing financial, logistical or military support to the RSF. Abu Dhabi has consistently denied the allegations.

In March 2025, Sudan filed a case against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that it had violated the Genocide Convention by supporting and arming the RSF. However, the UN’s top court dismissed the case in May, ruling that it lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the matter.

The war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.