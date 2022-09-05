Sudden power outage in areas of Oman including Muscat

Muscat: In a rare incident in a Gulf country, the Sultanate of Oman was hit on Monday by a sudden power outage that affected the capital, Muscat.

The Omani Public Services Regulatory Authority announced a power outage in several regions of the Sultanate, stressing that work is underway to repair the fault and restore the electricity.

The Public Services Regulatory Authority said, in a statement, that parts of the main electricity network in the Sultanate of Oman are facing some interruptions.

It added that the Oman Electricity Transmission Company is dealing with the outage, stressing, “It is expected that the electricity supply will gradually return to all parts of the network during the next four hours.”

The authority pointed out that the most affected areas are Muscat and parts of South Al Batinah, North and South Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah.

The Oman Airports said in a statement, that power outage caused the suspension of air traffic at Muscat International Airport.

The statement indicated that all teams at the airport and support teams are working at full capacity to ensure that operations run according to the approved flight schedules for Monday, stressing that the impact of operations will be limited.

For its part, the Oman Telecommunications Regulatory Authority noted the impact of telecommunications services in some governorates and states of the Sultanate of Oman as a result of a power outage.

In an official statement, it noted that it is following up with the operators the procedures for restoring services in the affected areas “as soon as possible.”

تنبيه حول تأثر خدمات الاتصالات في بعض محافظات وولايات سلطنة عمان نتيجة انقطاع الكهرباء. pic.twitter.com/7GYkLDHApi — هيئة تنظيم الاتصالات (@TRA_OMAN) September 5, 2022

The reason for the power outage in the Oman, as Namaa Group issued a clarification statement on this after a large number of complaints by citizens in the various governorates and states of the Sultanate.

Namaa Group said that the cause of the power outage in the Sultanate of Oman was caused by a technical failure in one of the network’s transmission lines, stressing that work is underway to complete the return of service to the rest of the affected areas.