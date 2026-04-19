Sudden rains clog Hyderabad traffic, trees uprooted at 53 areas

Waterlogging was reported near Balanagar Metro station and Kukatpally Y Junction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th April 2026 9:19 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 9:32 pm IST
Uprooted tree and traffic congestion in Hyderabad caused by heavy rains.

Hyderabad: Parts of the city received unseasonal rain, hailstorms and strong winds on Sunday evening, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls, and tree falls at 53 locations.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) control room received complaints of tree falls in Kukatpally, Bachupally, Alwal and Suchitra areas. HYDRAA and the Disaster Response Team officials reached the spot and cleared the roads.

In Padma Nagar Phase 2 under Chintal, Quthbullapur, a tree uprooted and landed on an electric pole, damaging several parked two-wheelers. No casualties were reported.

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Uprooted tree blocking street after storm, causing disruption and damage to nearby vehicles and buildings.
A large tree was uprooted during a storm in Hyderabad. Parked two-wheelers were damaged

Kukatpally, Alwal, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, Bowenpally, Secunderabad, Miyapur, Bachupally, Nizampet, Ameenpur, Lingampally, RC Puram, Patancheru, Chandanagar, and Serlingampally received heavy rains.

The downpour caused traffic blocks at several places. Waterlogging was reported near Balanagar Metro station and Kukatpally Y Junction, affecting vehicular movement. Similarly, traffic moved slowly near Adarsh Nagar.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th April 2026 9:19 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 9:32 pm IST

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