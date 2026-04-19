Sudden rains clog Hyderabad traffic, trees uprooted at 53 areas

Hyderabad: Parts of the city received unseasonal rain, hailstorms and strong winds on Sunday evening, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls, and tree falls at 53 locations.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) control room received complaints of tree falls in Kukatpally, Bachupally, Alwal and Suchitra areas. HYDRAA and the Disaster Response Team officials reached the spot and cleared the roads.

In Padma Nagar Phase 2 under Chintal, Quthbullapur, a tree uprooted and landed on an electric pole, damaging several parked two-wheelers. No casualties were reported.

A large tree was uprooted during a storm in Hyderabad. Parked two-wheelers were damaged

Kukatpally, Alwal, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, Bowenpally, Secunderabad, Miyapur, Bachupally, Nizampet, Ameenpur, Lingampally, RC Puram, Patancheru, Chandanagar, and Serlingampally received heavy rains.

The downpour caused traffic blocks at several places. Waterlogging was reported near Balanagar Metro station and Kukatpally Y Junction, affecting vehicular movement. Similarly, traffic moved slowly near Adarsh Nagar.

Traffic Update 🌧️🚧



Due to strong winds and hailstorm this evening, waterlogging was reported at Balanagar Metro / Kukatpally Y Junction.



🚜 Our team is actively working on clearing manholes and draining rainwater to restore normal traffic movement.



🚗 Motorists are advised… pic.twitter.com/6lF6tQTmmq — Cyberabad Traffic Police (@CYBTRAFFIC) April 19, 2026