Sudden rains in Telangana destroy crops, leave farmers in despair

Hyderabad: Untimely rains in Telangana caused a heavy blow to red chilli farmers, who woke up on Tuesday, February 24, to a devastating sight of their crops completely soaked and ruined.

Of the many visuals that have surfaced is a heart-rending video of an elderly farmer couple – Banoth Anki and Laxma Naik – from Mahabubabad district, trying hard to dry their soaked crops with their bare hands.

“What should we do now? We toiled hard, waking early, going hungry for days, only to be ruined by the rains. How will we survive now? What should we do, Oh Lord! Please tell us,” a helpless Anki says as she attempts to dry their soaked crop.

The couple had taken five acre of agricultural land on lease and invested around Rs 5 lakh. They were growing chilli crop on four acre and paddy on the remaining land.

Untimely rains in Telangana caused a heavy blow to red chilli farmers, who woke up on Tuesday, February 24, to a devastating sight of their crops completely soaked and ruined.



Of the many visuals that have surfaced, one heart-rending video of an elderly farmer couple – Banoth… pic.twitter.com/GzuGSZfrCT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 24, 2026

The story continues in Nirmal, where several crops were reportedly damaged due to sudden hailstorms. Chinnolla Raju, a young farmer from Potaram village, had grown maize and a mango orchard with hopes of a good season.

But Monday night’s rains flattened the standing maize and the flowering of mango trees was washed away, leaving him in a state of despair. “This year, we were expecting a good harvest, but first there was a pest attack and the rains last night destroyed whatever was left. We appeal to the government for help,” he said.