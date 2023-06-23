Suhana Khan buys her FIRST property in Alibaug, guess its price

Alibaug has been a getaway home for several celebrities in the movie industry including Shah Rukh Khan who owns a luxurious holiday home there

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd June 2023 12:42 pm IST
Suhana Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Being the daughter of global superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana has always lived a life of luxury. From designer handbags to footwear, the actress has always had an eye for expensive yet stylish things. But this time Suhana has made a big purchase.

At the young age of 23, Suhana Khan reportedly purchased 1.5 acres of agricultural land in the coastal town of Alibaug in Mumbai. As per the registration deed which describes the actress as an ‘agriculturist’, the land in Thal village, combined with three structures gives a combined area of 2218 square feet.

Suhana bought this land from sisters Priya, Anjali, and Rekha Khot for a whopping Rs 12.91 Crore. The property has been registered under the name, Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd with Shah Rukh’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Savita and Namita Chibber as directors.

Alibaug has been a getaway home for several celebrities in the movie industry including Shah Rukh Khan who owns a sea-facing property in the village of Thal. The property, just an hour away from Suhana’s new purchase is equipped with a helipad and swimming pool. Celebrity couples, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli have also made Alibaug their second home.

On the professional front, Suhana is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial adaptation of the famous comic book The Archies, along with Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. The cast recently traveled to Brazil, where they released the trailer of the upcoming film at Netflix’s Tudum event.

