Suhana Khan drops stunning pics with bff Shanaya Kapoor from Italy

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and actress Suhana Khan, who often mesmerises with her charming pictures, has sharing stunning pictures from the streets of Italy.

The ‘Archies,’ actress on Sunday, dropped a series of gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account, wearing a black and blue floral bodycon dress with a stylish neckline. Shanaya Kapoor appeared in one of the photos.

Soon after Suhana shared the pictures, fans filled the comment section with praise.

One user wrote, “Omg girl you look gorgeous.”

Another commented, “You look so stunning.”

A third user added, “Wow, Shanaya looks too much beautiful.”

Earlier on Sunday, Shanaya shared glimpses of the fun moments and posted some stunning pictures with bffs Suhana and Ananya Panday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped several pictures. The photos captured breathtaking sights of Shanaya in a backless colourful maxi dress, while Suhana wore a black flowery gown. The Call Me Bae actress looked radiant in a yellow short dress.

In the photos, the divas were seen strolling around Portofino streets, with Shanaya posing beside a dock.

She captioned the image with, “that’s amore”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya’s next project is ‘Call Me Bae,’ set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana made headlines with her role in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

On the other hand, Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal’s pan-India ‘Vrushabha’, directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in 2024.