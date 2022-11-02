Suhana Khan’s wish for her ‘bestest friend’ SRK on his birthday

Mumbai: Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. As it’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today, his daughter Suhana Khan is also making sure to shower her father with loads of love.

Taking to Instagram Story, Suhana posted a precious picture from her childhood.

In the image, little Suhana and her brother Aryan are seen giving pecks on their father’s cheeks.

“Happy Birthday to my bestest friend I love you the mosttt @iamsrk (sic),” she captioned the post.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan married in 1991. The two are doting parents to Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

On the professional front, Suhana is following in her father’s footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’.

Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics ‘The Archies’. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, ‘The Archies’ is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

If reports are to be believed, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer soon and that too for a web series.In 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan’s career ambitions. On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said that though his son is a ‘good writer,’ he doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor. “He (Aryan) doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he’s a good writer… I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me,” Shah Rukh had said.