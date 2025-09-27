Hyderabad: Indian cinema has grown into one of the biggest film industries in the world. With the rise of pan-Indian movies, markets are expanding faster than ever. Today, the biggest stars can deliver Rs. 1000 crore blockbusters. Often, the spotlight shines on actors for these achievements.

But behind every massive success lies the vision of a director. It is the director who shapes the story, mounts the spectacle, and drives the hype. Let us look at the masterminds who created history by delivering Rs. 100 crore worldwide openings on day one.

1. SS Rajamouli

Films: Baahubali 2, RRR

Rajamouli turned Indian films into global events. Both movies crossed Rs. 200 crore worldwide on their first day, making him the only filmmaker to repeat such record-breaking launches.

2. Prashanth Neel

Films: KGF 2, Salaar

Neel’s high-voltage action dramas delivered Rs. 150 crore+ openings back-to-back. He proved that stylish action and strong storytelling can rule the box office.

3. Lokesh Kanagaraj

Films: Leo, Coolie

Lokesh gave Tamil cinema historic openings with Vijay’s Leo and Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Both crossed the Rs. 140-150 crore range globally, showing his consistency.

4. Sujeeth

Films: Saaho, They Call Him OG

Sujeeth surprised everyone with Saaho’s Rs. 154 crore debut. Now, with Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG also crossing Rs. 100 crore on day one, he officially joins the elite club.

South Indian Cinema Leads the Way

Except for a few, almost all 100 crore openers come from South India. With directors like Rajamouli, Neel, Lokesh, and now the new addition Sujeeth, the list of record-breakers continues to grow. He represents the next generation of filmmakers who can stand alongside the legends and push Indian cinema to even bigger milestones.