Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s love letter to Jacqueline reveals devotion amid legal troubles

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th October 2023 12:35 pm IST
New Delhi: In yet another love letter, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has expressed his admiration for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and praised her for recent appearance at the ‘Doha Show.’

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail in the national capital, begins the letter by showering Jacqueline with compliments, praising her beauty and expressing admiration for her recent appearance at the ‘Doha Show.’

“Baby firstly you were looking super hot and pretty at the ‘Doha Show’. Baby there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma,” he writes.

As the Navratri festival approaches, Chandrashekhar expresses his intentions to fast for the entire nine days “for actress well-being” and to dispel negativity surrounding their lives. He attributes their future success to divine intervention, stating, “With Ma Shakthi’s divine intervention, everything will be only in our favour, and the truth will prevail.”

Chandrashekhar goes on to assure Jacqueline of their impending togetherness, saying, “We will be with each other very soon, come what may and live together forever, my Baby girl.”

In a notable gesture, he reveals plans for a special pooja and aarti at the Maa Vaishno Devi Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple on the ninth day, with both their names.

He expresses confidence in their imminent triumph and suggests that their detractors will soon face a reckoning.

“Baby trust me, we are gonna have the last laugh as all those who have laughed, underestimated, and been judgmental about you and me are gonna have no face to show very soon as the time has come for the moment of truth,” Chandrashekhar states.

He concludes the letter with a promise of unwavering support and protection for Jacqueline, emphasising his love and dedication: “Baby no ‘cage’ in this world can stop me from loving you and protecting you and standing up for you. Baby, I know how much you love me, at the same time you know my baby, I live for you, I would kill for you, I would die for you.”

