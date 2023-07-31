Nora Fatehi records statement in defamation case against Jacqueline

Actor Nora Fatehi files defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi (IANS)

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi on Monday recorded her statement at a Delhi court on a criminal complaint she has filed against actress Jacqueline Fernandez alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for “malicious reasons” and to destroy her career in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the prime accused.

In her statement before Metropolitan Magistrate, Kapil Gupta of Patiala House Court, Fatehi said that the allegations have caused her financial loss and harmed her reputation, and that they (accused) have called her a gold digger and accused her of having a relationship with conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

“I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people, and because I am an outsider, I have been used as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damage caused to my career,” she said.

The imputations made by the accused caused prolonged and unnecessary harassment, loss of work and cyberbullying, she said in her statement, claiming that she had nothing to do with the case.

“Fernandez has unnecessarily dragged and defamed me as I am in the same industry. She is fully aware that the business of any artiste and their career is solely based on their reputation. This clearly establishes that the said imputation has been made with the intention and knowledge that such imputation will harm the reputation of the complainant,” Fatehi said.

