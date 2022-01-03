Sultan Ghari: India’s first Islamic Mausoleum built in 1231 for Prince Nasiruddin

Prince Nasiruddin Mahmud was eldest son of Iltutmish

Updated: 3rd January 2022
New Delhi: India’s first Islamic Mausoleum which was built for Prince Nasiruddin Mahmud, son of Iltumish. It is located in the Nangal Dewat Forest, near Nangal Dewat Vasant Kunj.

Iltumish who was grieved by the death of his son had built the tomb in 1231 AD. It is close to the Qutb complex.

Its elegant Turkish style design is unique in itself. Its Sadar Darwaza is adorned with Quranic import written in marble stone. The Quran is written in a very beautiful way in the inner mimbar.

Who is Prince Nasiruddin Mahmud, Iltutmish?

Prince Nasiruddin Mahmud was the eldest son of Shams ud-Din Iltutmish, ruler of Ghurid territories in India. Iltutmish belongs to Mamluk dynasty.

Iltutmish is considered as the real founder of Delhi Sultanate as he was the first Muslim sovereign to rule from Delhi.

Contributed by Muhammad Usman Khan, New Delhi

