Summer 2025: Your guide to Hyderabad’s 6 must-visit water parks

As temperatures rise and the summer sun blazes across Hyderabad, there’s no better time to plan a fun-filled day at one of the city’s vibrant water parks. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a lazy river float, enjoy the thrill of steep water slides, or just let the kids splash around in a safe and playful environment, Hyderabad offers a range of water parks that cater to all ages and energy levels.

From internationally acclaimed amusement parks to more locally loved spots, each destination promises a refreshing escape from the heat. So grab your swimsuits, slap on some sunscreen, and dive into Siasat.com‘s curated list of six water parks that are perfect for cooling off this summer while making memories with family and friends.

Best Water Parks In Hyderabad

1. Wonderla

Wonderla is renowned for its thrilling water rides and state-of-the-art facilities. The park offers attractions like wave pools, high-speed slides, and a dedicated children’s play area, ensuring fun for all age groups. With stringent safety measures and a variety of dining options, Wonderla provides a complete entertainment package for families and thrill-seekers alike.​

Timings- The park operates from 11 am to 6 pm on weekdays and until 7 pm on weekends.

Entry tickets- The tickets are priced at Rs. 1508 for adults and Rs. 1205 for children.

2. Wild Waters

Spread across 30 acres in Shankarpalli, Wild Waters boasts over 50 wet and dry rides. The water park features attractions such as the Loop Coaster, Tunnel, Harakiri, and Boomerang, each offering unique thrills. In addition to water rides, the park includes an adventure zone with activities suitable for all ages.

Timings- Operating hours are from 11 am to 6 pm on weekdays and until 7 pm on weekends and public holidays. Water rides close by 6 pm daily.

Entry tickets- Rs. 1101 for adults and Rs. 897 for children

3. Ocean Park

Located near Gandipet Lake, Ocean Park offers a blend of exhilarating water rides and serene picnic spots. Highlights include the Pendulum ride, wave pool, and dedicated kids’ pool with gentle slides and interactive fountains. The park also features dry rides like the Toy Train and Peacock Train, catering to visitors of all ages. With well-maintained facilities and a variety of food options, Ocean Park ensures a fun-filled day for families. ​

Timings- The park operates from 11 am to 7:30 pm

Entry tickets- Rs. 650 for adults and Rs. 500 for children

4. Escape Water Park

Situated near the RGIA Police Station in Shamshabad, Escape Water Park is known for its array of water slides and pools. The park emphasizes safety with a strict dress code requiring nylon attire for water rides. Visitors can enjoy various slides and relax at the in-house food court, which serves a range of cuisines.

Timings- Operating from 11 am to 6 pm daily

Ticket price- The park offers an affordable entry fee of Rs. 400 per adult, with free admission for children below 90 cm in height.

5. BluThunder Water Park

Located in Bibi Nagar, BluThunder Water Park offers a variety of attractions, including high-thrill rides, a lazy pool, rain dance area, and dedicated kids’ play zones. The park is ideal for family outings, birthday parties, and corporate events. The park also provides amenities like ample parking, locker facilities, and separate changing rooms for men and women.

Timings- Operating hours are from 11 am to 6 pm daily

Ticket prices- Entry tickets are priced at Rs. 499 on weekdays and Rs. 599 on weekends.

6. Mount Opera

Situated near Ramoji Film City, Mount Opera is a comprehensive amusement park featuring a water world with attractions like a wave pool, rain dance floor, family pool, and kids’ pool. The park also offers mechanical rides, indoor games, and accommodation options ranging from suites to cottages. Dining facilities include multiple restaurants serving a variety of cuisines.

Timings- The park operates from 11 am to 6 pm on weekdays and until 7 pm on weekends.

Ticket prices- Entry fees are Rs. 435 for adults, Rs. 330 for children, and Rs. 150 for senior citizens, with separate charges for certain rides.