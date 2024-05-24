Summer getaway: Nearest beach from Hyderabad and how to reach

Hyderabad, known for its vibrant cosmopolitan spirit, attracts many people to live and work within its bustling urban landscape. However, the fast-paced life can sometimes be hectic, especially during the peak of summer. This is when the urge to take a break, relax, and spend quality time with family and friends becomes strong.

Beaches, with their unique charm, are a favorite retreat for many. South India, in particular, boasts some of the most mesmerizing beaches that can truly make your heart flutter with happiness. If you’re seeking a sandy getaway for a quick weekend outing near Hyderabad, look no further than Vodarevu Beach, an easily accessible destination from the city.

About Vodarevu Beach

Located just a few km from the town of Chirala, a quaint town in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, fondly known as ‘Mini Mumbai,’ Vodarevu Beach is a popular choice for its thrilling water sports, fishing opportunities, and serene boat rides. The beach’s allure extends beyond its sandy shores, with nearby attractions that add to its charm.

Nearby Attractions

Ramapuram Beach: Renowned for its pristine cleanliness and calm atmosphere, Ramapuram Beach provides a serene escape for those seeking solace. Also, you can easily spot the best resorts at budget-friendly prices.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: A historic landmark established in 1916, this church holds cultural and spiritual significance for the local community.

Sairamakrishna Cashews: Chirala is famed for its yummy cashews, and Sairamakrishna Cashews is a well-known wholesaler where you can stock up on these tasty treats.

Planning Your Trip

The journey from Hyderabad to Chirala takes approximately 5 to 6 hours by road. Several bus services and trains also connect the two cities, making it a convenient weekend destination.

There are several accommodation facilities near Vodarevu beach including some good resorts.

Whether you’re seeking adventure in the form of water sports or simply wish to relax on the beach and savor the local cuisine, Vodarevu, and Chirala offer a delightful coastal escape from the urban hustle and bustle of Hyderabad.