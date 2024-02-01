Summer set to begin as winter fades in Hyderabad – Temperatures surge in these areas

Hyderabad: Temperatures in Hyderabad are on the rise as winter fades, hinting at the possible early onset of the summer season in the city.

Several areas in the city have already experienced maximum temperatures over 34 degrees Celsius, with some even touching 35 degrees Celsius.

Areas in Hyderabad where summer-like temperatures were recorded

In Hyderabad, several areas have already recorded summer-like temperatures, and the minimum temperatures in these regions are also notably high.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the following areas recorded temperatures exceeding 34 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Areas Minimum temperature (in degrees Celsius) Maximum temperature (in degrees celsius) Musheerabad 19.6 34.9 Golconda 19.9 34.0 Khairatabad 19.4 35.1 Asifnagar 19.8 34.6 Shaikpet 19.6 34.8 Mondamarket 17.9 34.5 Charminar 20.0 34.7 Ameerpet 20.2 35.0 Source: TSDPS

Weather forecast for Hyderabad winter

In Hyderabad, winter typically spans from December to February. However, this year, the city is likely to experience an early onset of the summer season.

For the next few days, which technically fall within the winter season in Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted minimum temperatures ranging from 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius until February 3.