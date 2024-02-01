Telangana government declares holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj, observed on the 27th of the Islamic month of Rajab.

Although the state government, in its calendar, announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj on February 8, it has been listed under optional holidays and not as a general one.

Shab-e-Meraj

Shab-e-Meraj is a holy night for all Muslims across the world, celebrated to commemorate the night journey of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Jerusalem and his ascension to heaven.

Also Read Telangana govt releases list of general, optional holidays for 2024

During this journey, Prophet Muhammad interacted with various prophets and received guidance from Allah.

Some Telangana schools to observe a holiday on Shab-e-Meraj

Although February 8 is not a general holiday, some schools in the state will remain closed next Thursday.

Usually, minority educational institutions in the state will observe a holiday on the day following Shab-e-Meraj.

Telangana to observe three holidays in February

In February, Telangana is going to observe three holidays—two for Shab-e-Meraj and Shab-e-Barat, and another one for Sri Panchami.

All these holidays are listed under optional holidays. In the current month, there is no general holiday.