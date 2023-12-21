Sun Temple at Konark is great but mosquito menace greater; inaction by ASI is appalling

UNESCO world heritage site, the Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha, is one of the most visited places in the country over the years.

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore described the iconic Sun Temple at Konark as “Here the language of stone surpasses the language of man.”

The name is after the presiding deity Konarka, meaning Arka (Sun) of Kona (corner).

Built in the 12th Century AD by King Narasimha Deva I and dedicated to Sun God Surya, the 227-foot-tall temple leaves visitors spellbound with its intricate architecture, massive structure, symmetry, precision, and intricate carvings.

The temple was designed as a chariot of the Sun God driven by 24 beautifully carved wheels in granite and pulled by seven horses. Some of the architecture, including horses, is damaged and in ruins, while some are still intact like the giant Konark Chakra.

Sun Temple is also called Black Pagoda due to the darkish roof of the temple.

While it is called the Sun Temple, there is no Sun God in the temple, and has a story of its own. It is one of the most visited sites in the country from across the world. The visitors also make it a point to attend the Light and Sound shows in the evening.

The annual Konark dance festival held from December 1 to 5 annually is one of the most prestigious classical dance festivals in the country at the open theatre with the temple as its backdrop.

According to ASI Bhubaneswar Circle, it is one of the most visited temples in the country, accounting for over 6,72,000 domestic visitors last year besides thousands of foreigners, and continues to rise annually.

Mosquito menace

But what attracts visitors at the Sun Temple, especially for the light and sound show in the evening, is the mosquito warning.

Sounds incredible, but it’s true and, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the custodian of the famed monument, has put up a notice for the visitors.

A billboard warns visitors: “Mosquitoes are present in the show area. For your safety use proper insect repellent and take extra precautions.”

There are two shows in the evening with limited seats. The first show begins at 6.30 pm and the Second at 7.30 pm where plastic chairs are placed on the lawns and the visitor is given a headphone and receiver, which has to be returned after the show.

The show can be watched in three languages Odia, Hindi and English. While the temple is open to the public from 6-00 am to 8-00 pm daily and the ticket is priced at Rs 30 per head, the Light and Sound show ticket costs Rs 50 per head.

Given the open space grass, and greenery all-round, mosquitos rule the roost, forcing visitors to cover themselves with shawls or stay at the mercy of mosquitos.

Since most visitors get an alert on the billboard after reaching the venue, rarely does one carry a mosquito repellent with them. The tourists have to put up with the nuisance or be bitten by roaming mosquitoes.

Moreover, there is no closed sitting area for waiting tourists for the second show which begins at 7.30 pm. The security officials send away tourists from the venue and they have to return 15 minutes before the beginning of the show.

Asked why ASI doesn’t undertake fogging operations before such shows instead of asking visitors to carry a mosquito repellent, a security official said this should be brought to the notice of higher authorities. Visitors are allowed half an hour before each show while the ticket counter for the first show is opened at 5.30 pm.

Visitors picked a quarrel with the security to allow them and wait for the second show. “You should tell them (senior officials) directly. They don’t listen to us. Please write about them,” an official pleaded.

Moreover, visitors to the second show have to stand outside the main gate till the first show is over in the chilly winter.

There are no waiting rooms or toilets for those waiting for the show outside. Most rush to the nearest restaurants.

Can’t the ASI make proper arrangements for visitors who come from far and wide across the country and globe, especially against dangerous mosquitoes?