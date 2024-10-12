Sunn Mere Dil: Pak actor Wahaj Ali’s reported salary per episode

Islamabad: One of the most celebrated actors of Pakistan, Wahaj Ali, has made his much-anticipated return to screens with the drama Sunn Mere Dil, alongside Maya Ali. Having captured hearts with his roles in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Mein, and the globally acclaimed Tere Bin, Wahaj’s fans were eagerly awaiting his new project.

However, the early reviews of his portrayal as Bilal Abdullah, a troubled hotel tycoon, have been somewhat underwhelming. Despite this, viewers remain hopeful that his character will evolve and improve as the storyline progresses.

Sunn Mere Dil, which premiered on October 9, has aired just two episodes so far, leaving fans intrigued about how the narrative will unfold. Wahaj’s performance, though currently being critiqued, is expected to win back viewers as the show moves forward.

Wahaj Ali’s Remuneration

As one of Pakistan’s most popular actors, Wahaj Ali’s pay per episode is reflective of his growing status in the industry. It is reported that he charges between Rs 2.25 to 3 lakhs per episode, and this figure could potentially rise given his surging fame over the past few years. This remuneration places him among the higher-earning actors in Lollywood.

More About Sunn Mere Dil

Sunn Mere Dil is one of Geo TV’s flagship projects of 2024. Written by renowned writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by the talented Haseeb Hassan, the show boasts an impressive cast including Maya Ali, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, and Amar Khan. The chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali is one of the central aspects driving fan anticipation for the drama.