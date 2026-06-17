Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta’s first look from ‘Batwara 1947’ out

Mumbai: After piquing the interest of movie buffs with the gripping motion poster, the makers of “Batwara 1947” treated the cinephiles with the character posters of the core cast of the drama on Wednesday.

Providing a deeper insight into their world, the character posters show Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in a fresh avatar.

We see all of them dressed according to the era the movie is set in, with their expressions perfectly depicting the pain of people who persevered through a time when their world was being torn apart. Overcoming an unprecedented situation, they rose as shining examples of courage and resilience.

The makers dropped the character posters on social media with the caption, “In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage.

Meet the people who lived through it all Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August (sic).”

Earlier this month, the makers released the first motion poster from the drama featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi.

The poster opened with a “burning paper” visual motif with Sunny in the centre running amid chaos. Behind him, we see people stuck in violence and unrest.

Next, Sunny is standing at the forefront holding a flaming torch. It seems like he is protecting his family, who are standing behind him.

“In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026”, read the caption.

Made under the direction of the National Award-winning filmmaker, Rajkumar Santoshi, “Batwara 1947” marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny after nearly three decades. These two previously collaborated on “Ghayal” (1990), “Damini” (1993), and”Ghatak” (1996),

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the music for the movie has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

“Batwara 1947” is expected to be out on Partition Day, August 14, 2026.