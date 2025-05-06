Super Mario’s name came from a rent fight—Seriously!

Mumbai: Before he was “Mario,” the cheerful red-capped plumber we all love was just “Jumpman.” He debuted in 1981’s Donkey Kong—climbing ladders, dodging barrels, and rescuing his girl. But there was a problem: he didn’t have a proper name yet.

That’s where Mario Segale enters the picture.

The Man Behind the Name: Mario Segale

Mario Segale wasn’t a game designer or a developer. He was a no-nonsense real estate developer from Tukwila, Washington. Nintendo of America was renting a warehouse from him to develop games. One day, Segale stormed in, demanding rent that hadn’t been paid.

Instead of paying right away, Nintendo gave him something else first—a tribute. They named their character Mario after him! Some say it was a joke, others say it was a peace offering. Either way, the name stuck—and made history.

More Than Just a Name

Segale, born in 1934 to Italian immigrant farmers, built his construction company from scratch with a single truck. He later sold it for $60 million and focused on real estate. Despite being the real-life inspiration behind Mario, he mostly stayed out of the spotlight, famously saying, “I’m still waiting for my royalty checks.”

He passed away in 2018 at the age of 84, leaving behind a successful legacy and one of gaming’s most iconic names.

Fun Fact: Mario’s Many Jobs!

Over the years, Mario’s resume has grown wild. He’s been a carpenter, plumber, doctor, racer, tennis star—even an Olympian!