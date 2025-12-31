Superstar Mohanlal’s mother Shantakumari Amma passes away in Kochi

Kochi: Shantakumari Amma, the mother of Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal, passed away at her residence in Kochi on Tuesday.

She was 90 and had been bedridden for the past decade following age-related ailments.

Doctors who reached the house later certified that she had breathed her last.

Shantakumari Amma’s passing marks a deeply personal loss for Mohanlal, who was known to share an exceptionally close bond with his mother.

Despite his demanding professional commitments and frequent travel, the actor consistently made time to be by her side, ensuring that her care and comfort were never compromised.

He and his family were in Kochi at the time of her passing.

Born into a traditional household, Shantakumari Amma largely remained away from the public eye even as her son rose to become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

Those close to the family recall her as a quiet yet strong presence, deeply rooted in values of simplicity and devotion, qualities that Mohanlal has often acknowledged as shaping his life.

Mohanlal has endured multiple personal losses over the years.

His father, Viswanathan Nair, and his brother had passed away earlier, making his mother’s demise particularly poignant.

Friends and colleagues say the actor drew immense emotional strength from his mother, often referring to her as his anchor amid the pressures of stardom.

Condolences poured in from across the film fraternity and political circles soon after the news broke.

Mohanlal, whose career spans over four decades and more than 350 films across languages, has frequently spoken about the role his mother played in grounding him despite fame and success.

Her unwavering support, he has said in earlier interviews, allowed him to navigate the highs and lows of a life lived in the public gaze.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be held in Kochi.