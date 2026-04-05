‘Superstar of 2026 election’ is DMK manifesto: CM Stalin

Virudhunagar: Calling the DMK’s election manifesto the “superstar of the 2026 polls,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, April 5, asserted that while anyone can give promises, the public only trusts those made by his party.

Addressing a massive public meeting of the Secular Progressive Alliance here, he said, “From age six to 60, from women to men, from youth to the elderly — everyone likes the DMK election manifesto. There cannot be anyone who dislikes it.”

“I introduced this as the superstar of the 2026 electoral field,” Stalin told the crowd here, noting that its appeal spans all demographics.

He emphasised that the credibility of a promise depends on who makes it, stating, “Whoever wants to can give a promise. But people only believe the promise given by the DMK. Whatever others say, there is no value to it.”

Stalin, who is also DMK president, detailed several “superstar” highlights, most notably the ‘Illatharasi’ (Homemaker) scheme. He described this as an “ultimate announcement” involving a Rs 8,000 coupon for women to purchase household appliances.

“As far as I am concerned, the household workload of our family heads will be greatly reduced. That is the main objective of this scheme,” he said, adding that women could choose anything from washing machines and fridges to micro-ovens at a store of their choice.

He also pledged to double the ‘Maghalir Urimai Thogai’ monthly assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

Stalin also launched a scathing attack on the opposition, framing the upcoming election as a battle between the “Tamil Nadu Team” and the “Delhi Team”.

Stalin accused AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of basing his campaign on “slander and low-level talk”. He labeled him a “liar” and the “image of betrayal”.

“If you give a form to betrayal, it is Palaniswami,” Stalin remarked, citing how the former CM has betrayed everybody from his party — from J Jayalalithaa to V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam.

Stalin also countered Palaniswami’s claims that the DMK had “cheated” government employees. “If we had cheated them, would the government employee union administrators have come to meet me at the Fort to say thanks and feed me sweets,” he asked.

He alleged that Palaniswami is making such claims out of “unbearable frustration” over the DMK’s successful implementation of welfare programmes.

Stalin warned that the BJP-led NDA’s primary goal is to “block the growth of Tamil Nadu“. He urged the electorate to support the SPA candidates across the Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, and Aruppukkottai constituencies to ensure the continuation of the “Dravidian Model” of governance.

“We will provide a government in a way that we break our own records in the Dravidian Model 2.0 rule,” he promised.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.