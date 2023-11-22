Support Congress to overthrow corrupt BRS regime: Kharge in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Mounting a scathing attack on BJP and BRS, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that there was a collaborative effort between AIMIM, BRS, and BJP to sideline Congress from Telangana’s political landscape. Kharge’s statements came with pointed criticism directed at Telangana chief minister KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of orchestrating a political alliance to keep Congress out.

He was speaking at an election meeting in Nalgonda on Wednesday, November 22. Kharge began by pointing out the concerning state of affairs in Telangana, citing the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams where papers were being leaked. He attributing this failure to chief minister KCR’s leadership.

He raised concerns over the persisting unemployment issues among the state’s educated youth, despite numerous job vacancies.

Says funds meant for Dalits diverted

Kharge also accused the ruling parties of diverting funds meant for Dalit welfare, asserting that these parties are now unjustly blaming Congress for the perceived harm to the Dalit community.

Expressing discontent, Kharge said that KCR claims to work for the poor but is, in reality, acting against the interests of the poor and Dalit community.

He said that three parties — BRS, BJP, and AIMIM — appear aligned against Congress, and the latter remains singularly dedicated to serving the poor, Dalits, and women in the state. He said the people of Telangana must remove chief minister KCR from power in the upcoming polls.

‘Will implement 6 guarantees first’

Kharge then pivoted to Congress’s commitment, assuring the people of Telangana that if elected, the first steps of a Congress-led government in state would entail implementing six guaranteed measures.

“These measures include financial aid for women, affordable LPG prices, support for agriculture, free power units for farmers, significant grants for housing, pensions for the elderly, and educational opportunities for underprivileged children,” he said.

Kharge also reminded the public of Congress’s history of delivering on promises, citing Rahul Gandhi’s extensive journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and contrasting it with the ‘lack of similar dedication from KCR and Modi’.

‘Support Congress to overthrow corrupt regime’

In a bid to counter the alleged dominance of BRS and BJP, Kharge urged the people of Nalgonda to support all 12 Congress candidates in the district in the upcoming State Assembly polls to combat what he described as corrupt and arrogant regime.