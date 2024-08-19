Support to end Ukraine conflict: India ahead of Modi’s visit to Kyiv

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a nearly seven-hour visit to Kyiv this week, India on Monday said it is willing to provide all possible support required to help find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing Modi’s August 23 trip, said it would be a “landmark and historic” visit, the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since diplomatic ties were established between the two countries over 30 years back.

The prime minister will travel to Kyiv from Poland in a train that will take around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration, people familiar with the matter said.

A number of world leaders including US President Joe Biden also travelled to Kyiv by train from the Polish train station near the Ukrainian border.

Before travelling to Ukraine, Modi will pay a two-day visit to Poland on August 21 and 22.

The prime minister’s visit to Ukraine is taking place amid Kyiv’s fresh military offensive into Russian territory.

Modi’s visit to Kyiv comes weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow that triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

“India has substantive and independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine and these partnerships stand on their own,” Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA said at a media briefing.

The visit will build on continuing engagement between India and Ukraine, he said.

“I would like to say that this is not a zero-sum game. The prime minister had also travelled to Russia. Many ideas were discussed,” Lal said.

“The prime minister also met President Zelenskyy on a couple of occasions in the last one year or so and they will now be meeting again in Ukraine,” he said.

“I would like to say that these are independent broad ties and of course the ongoing conflict will form part of the discussions,” he added.

Asked about the conflict in Ukraine, Lal said: “India is willing to provide all possible support and contribution required to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue.” At the same time, he declined to anticipate or prejudge the outcome of the talks between Modi and Zelenskyy.

“India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict which can lead to enduring peace,” Lal said.

“So dialogue is absolutely essential. Lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both parties and it can only be a negotiated settlement. India continues to engage with all stakeholders,” he said.

Lal also noted that India has consistently been advocating for diplomacy and dialogue to reach a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

“Prime Minister Modi said this is not the time for war. Solutions cannot be found on the battlefield. This is a clear and consistent position that India has taken and we believe that a vast majority of countries share this view,” Lal said.

On India’s ties with Ukraine, he said the relationship is “continuous and long-standing”.

“It is a landmark and historic visit since this will be the first time that an Indian prime minister will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since the diplomatic relations were established between the two countries,” Lal said.

He said Modi-Zelenskyy talks are expected to focus on the entire gamut of India-Ukraine ties including in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties.

Asked whether India is interested in reconstruction of Ukraine, Lal said New Delhi is willing to provide all support and contribution that may be required not only to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process.

Modi held talks with Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia.

In the meeting, Modi conveyed to the Ukranian president that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

Modi also told Zelenskyy that India believes in a “human-centric” approach to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

In the meeting, the Ukranian president invited the prime minister to visit Kyiv.