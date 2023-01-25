Supporting Bageshwar Baba is supporting Hindu Rashtra; here’s why

“Tum mera saath do, main tumhe Hindu Rashtra doonga, (Give me your support, I will give you a Hindu nation)” remarked Dhirendra Krishna Shastri popularly known as Bageshwar Baba on January 23.

Shastri was speaking on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary. He invoked Bose’s popular pithy slogan, “Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga (Give me blood (used to imply sacrifice), I will give you freedom) before asking for support for a Hindu Rashtra.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is a 26-year-old “godman” associated with the Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. He has time and again claimed that he can read minds and recently, landed in a soup for failing to do exactly that.

What is the current controversy surrounding Shastri?

Shashtri is alleged to have fled from a Ramkatha event in Nagpur after he was challenged to show his miracle. A Maharashtra based organisation, Andh Shraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (Committee for abolition of blind faith) dubbed him a fraud for promoting superstitions and challenged him to join their satsang (religious program).

Reportedly, Shastri has accepted the challenge put forth by activist Shyam Manav of Andha Shraddha Samithi and invited the social activist to visit his Raipur camp.

In a video which has garnered following, Shastri can be heard saying that he does not have any miraculous power. “I am just a servant at the feet of Bageshwar Balaji. I do as he inspires me,” he remarks.

Why is Dhirendra Shastri a cause of concern?

Despite the evident Islamophobia and unscientific nature of Shastri’s claims, the Hinglish spouting, fast talking Hindutva godman has garnered sufficient attention. In an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, many devotees of the “priest” are questioned about their visit to the temple and when asked all of them without a quiver pledged their allegiance to Bageshwar Baba. Chants of Jai Shree Ram emanated from the crowd at the very mention of the godman’s name.

Earlier, Shastri would only claim and perform miracles akin more to a magician than a servant of God. However, over the past few months, his statements have taken on a horrifying Hindutva slant.

Different media houses have attributed absurd powers to Shastri. While certain websites ran a story claiming that Bageshwar Baba has followers from Pakistan which is a credit to Sanatana Dharma, some others have time and again reported on how Shastri has time and again converted Muslims to the Hindu fold.

Ghar Wapsi

On January 20, Shastri, has said that as long as he lives he will strive for the “Ghar Wapsi” of converted Hindus. “Ghar Wapsi” is a misnomer used by the Hindu right to create a narrative in which they claim that Muslims and Christians living in India were originally Hindus and as such need to return (wapsi) to their home (ghar) religion of Hinduism.

“We’ve to focus on unity among Hindus and boycott those who speak against Sanatana Dharma,” said Shastri in Raipur where his is claiming to have been conducting ‘Divya Darbar’.

Earlier in January, Shastri addressing a Hindu gathering had said that if someone throws stones at a Hindu’s house house during a Ram Navami procession, the Hindus should take JCB to their house as India belongs to Sanatanis (followers of Sanatana Dharma). He also asked Hindus to pick up arms to protect their faith.

Political support for Bageshwar Baba

According to reports, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s net worth is Rs 19.5 crore and his daily income is more than Rs 8000. Aside from monetary power, he has gotten support from various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra who recently remarked that Shastri is getting death threats for his “good work of promoting Sanatana Dharma.”

बाग़ेश्वर धाम महाराज के ख़िलाफ़ हमलें होने ही है



उन्होंने धर्म परिवर्तन को रोकने का काम किया है, वो व्यास पीठ से समाज और धर्म के सामने खड़ी चुनौतियों से लड़ने का आह्वान कर रहे हैं



देश विरोधी और हिंदू विरोधी गैंग के पेट में दर्द होना ही था



जिन्हें श्रद्धा नहीं वो मत सुनो — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 17, 2023

With each passing day, Shastri’s popularity keeps growing and with it, so does the spread of Hindutva and Islamophobia in Madhya Pradesh and beyond.