Supreme Court’s proceeding to be live-streamed today

New Delhi: For the first time, Supreme Court’s proceeding is going to be live-streamed today. It can be watched by the public from 10:30 am.

As today is Chief Justice of India NV Ramana’s last working day as Supreme Court judge, the ceremonial bench consisting of the outgoing CJI and the next CJI will hold the proceeding. It can be watched online (click here).

The notice issued by the apex court’s computer cell mentioned, ‘Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon’ble Chief Justice’ Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be livestreamed through the NIC’ Webcast portal’

Live-streaming of Supreme Court proceedings

The decision on live-streaming of Supreme Court proceedings was first made on September 26, 2018.

A three-judge bench has decided that the live-streaming of the proceedings can be allowed except in sensitive cases.

Now, the decision is going to be implemented after a gap of almost four years. Several high courts in the country had already implemented the live-streaming of the proceedings.

High Courts of Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh have implemented live streaming of proceedings.