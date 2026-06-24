Surat: Elderly couple seeks euthanasia over ‘unbearable’ harassment

Surat: An elderly couple in Gujarat’s Surat city has sought permission for euthanasia, alleging “financial harassment” by civic authorities and local leaders after their shops were sealed.

Shyam Gehlot (73) and his 68-year-old wife Madhu recently submitted a letter to Surat district collector Tejas Parmar requesting euthanasia.

A civic official, however, clarified that 11 shops belonging to the couple had been sealed, as they need to be regularised under the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development (GRUDA) Act, 2022, for which they need to submit documents.

The Gehlot couple, in a letter dated June 19, stated, “Request for permission for euthanasia (mercy death) due to continuous unbearable physical, mental and financial harassment by the executive engineer of Udhna South Zone, Surat Municipal Corporation and certain political persons.”

Without reason, shops sealed

The couple, originally from Rajasthan, lost nine members of their family in an accident in 2016, and now live alone in Surat’s Pandesara area.

They purchased 12 shops on different plots in the Bamroli gram panchayat, which later came under the Surat Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction.

“In 2021, without citing a reason, our shops were sealed by SMC,” Gehlot told reporters.

The couple had approached the Gujarat High Court and fought a legal battle for 5 years.

“After the high court’s order, we approached the fire department to ensure fire safety in our establishments. However, they told us that measures are only applicable to large establishments. Still, we arranged fire extinguishers and our shops were opened,” Gehlot said.

While the seals were opened on January 31, 2026, SMC officials returned on May 30 and sealed 11 shops without any notice, he claimed.

Municipal officer claims certain documents are yet to be submitted

Gehlot accused SMC executive engineer Bhairav Desai of asking them to meet local leaders to resolve their issue.

Talking to PTI, Desai said, “In 2021, his (Gehlot’s) properties were sealed; however, the impact fee of one property was approved, so it was opened. The documentation for the impact fee of the rest of the properties is yet to be submitted by Gehlot.”

There is a dispute between the Gehlot couple and local persons, he added.

Desai said certain documents must be submitted to regularise the property under the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development (GRUDA) Act, 2022.

Euthanasia is a restricted practice in India, unlike some western countries such as Spain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium.