Suresh Raina has opened a new restaurant, gusses where exactly?

Hyderabad: Suresh Raina, the renowned Indian cricketer, has entered the culinary world, announcing the opening of his own Indian restaurant ‘RAINA’ in Amsterdam. Raina, who has a passion for food and cooking, wants to bring the authentic flavours of India to Europe through his newly opened Raina Indian Restaurant.

A Delightful Culinary Experience Awaits

On June 23, Raina took to Instagram to express his excitement about the culinary explosion that awaits patrons at his restaurant. He expressed his love of food and cooking, declaring that Raina Indian Restaurant would be a platform for his culinary endeavours. The photos that accompanied the article showed glimpses of the restaurant’s ambiance as well as Raina himself in the kitchen, actively involved in the culinary process.

A Tribute to India’s Culinary Heritage Old Delhi Specialties

Raina’s restaurant’s Snacks (Chandni Chowk) section also pays homage to the flavours of Old Delhi. It serves popular dishes such as Dahi Bhalla, Pani Puri, Chaat Papri, Aloo Chaat, and Samosas, transporting guests to the capital city’s bustling streets. Tandoori Chicken, Tandoori Lobster, Tandoori Paneer Tikka, and Fish Tikka are among the smoky delicacies available in the Tandoor section.

A Look at the Costs

Raina Indian Restaurant has a variety of pricing options to accommodate a variety of budgets. The menu includes reasonably priced items such as raita, which costs 1.49 euros (Rs 132), while the Tandoori Lobster is the most expensive dish, costing 24.5 euros (Rs 2,183).

A Personal Link to Amsterdam

Suresh Raina has a special connection to Amsterdam because his wife, Priyanka, used to work in the city’s banking industry. The couple has shared special occasions in Amsterdam, including Priyanka’s birthday.

Finally, Suresh Raina’s venture into the restaurant business with Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam reflects his passion for food and desire to share India’s rich culinary heritage with the rest of the world.

Patrons can expect a delightful dining experience as they savour the cricketer-turned-restaurateur’s diverse flavours and vibrant dishes.